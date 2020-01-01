 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. The Hemp Plug, LLC
The Hemp Plug, LLC Cover Photo

The Hemp Plug, LLC

Farm-to-Product Hemp White Labeling

The Hemp Plug Offers Private Labeling, White Labeling & Custom Hemp Extract products formulation.
The Hemp Plug offers businesses turnkey access to the hemp industry.
The Hemp Plug offers access to endless hemp product possibilities including bath, beauty & more!
Turnkey Hemp Business opportunities at thehemplug.com include stores, kiosks and mobile units.
Get in touch with the Hemp Plug and get your business off the ground in just 2 weeks!
About The Hemp Plug, LLC

The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.