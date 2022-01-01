About this product
Your bring us your idea, your industry or your target market and we can help you create a brand destined for success. By 2020, the cannabis industry boom will have seen exponential growth and the product selection for hemp extracts will be expansive. Now is the time to leverage our expertise to be ahead of the trends and ride the wave that is bringing hemp extract to the masses. We have everything you need in place to guide you in creating the next must-have product or the latest successful hemp extract brand.
The Hemp Plug, LLC
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.