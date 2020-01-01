 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. The Herbsmith
The Herbsmith

Purity. Purpose. Passion

Essence dablicator darts: solvent-free oils
Essence Vapor Cartridges
About The Herbsmith

The Herbsmith hearkens back to days of yore, when blacksmiths and apothecaries were esteemed keepers of man. Their dedication to perfection was unquestioned, and the wielders of their craft grew stronger from it. It is with great honor that the Herbsmith presents our expertly crafted remedies. It is our mission to heal and fortify mankind. The Herbsmith fashions a variety of cannabis implements including fine vapor cartridges, highly purified concentrates, and kief-infused edibles.

Chocolates

Available in

United States, California