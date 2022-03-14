The Tea with THC is hosted by THC Girl Bradleigh! Produced by Blazen promotions and Powered by Power 109. THC Girl Bradleigh brings on special guests weekly as she discusses the tea of the industry and what it takes to be an entrepreneur and how to build a company and sustainable brand. The Podcast is based in Denver Colorado where the THC Girls initially started.



If you want to be a featured guest on The Tea with THC, email us at TheTeawithTHC@thehighcountryigrls.com

