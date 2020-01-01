 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. The High-Hat Company
The High-Hat Company Cover Photo

The High-Hat Company

International Headwear Brand, Strain- Based Designs!

LA CONFIDENTIAL- INDICA
LA CONFIDENTIAL- INDICA
LEMON HAZE- SATIVA
LEMON HAZE- SATIVA
AK-47- HYBRID
AK-47- HYBRID
MAUI WAUI- SATIVA
MAUI WAUI- SATIVA

About The High-Hat Company

The High-Hat Co. is a South African start-up that retails and wholesales headwear We engage directly in the market through our unique persona and bold snapbacks- our Exclusive Range is all about standing out, being yourself and being part of a like-minded community! A crowd pleaser and conversation starter, to say the least, the Exclusive Range will have you standing out from the rest! THC’s defiant designs are the first of its kind and are pre-eminent with today's youth and society. Leave it up to your High-Hat to get the conversation rolling!

Hats

more products

Available in

United States, Texas