The High Point

The High Point products

16 products
Product image for Lemon Meringue
Flower
Lemon Meringue
by The High Point
THC 22.6%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Rolex OG
Flower
Rolex OG
by The High Point
THC 21.7%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Lavender Jones
Flower
Lavender Jones
by The High Point
THC 22.3%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for OK Strong Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
OK Strong Pre-Roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Do-Si-Dos Sugar Wax 1g
by The High Point
THC 89%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
by The High Point
THC 78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Candy
Flower
Candy
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Wedding Cake Sugar Wax 1g
by The High Point
THC 91%
CBD 0%
Product image for SinMint Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
SinMint Cookies Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 35%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Mint Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Strawberry Mint Sugar Wax 1g
by The High Point
THC 88%
CBD 0%
Product image for Skunk Tangie
Flower
Skunk Tangie
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Whoa-Si-Whoa
Flower
Whoa-Si-Whoa
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Sour Cookies Sugar Wax 1g
by The High Point
THC 82%
CBD 0%
Product image for Quilbilly Kush
Flower
Quilbilly Kush
by The High Point
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chem 91
Flower
Chem 91
by The High Point
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Frankenstein Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Frankenstein Pre-roll 1g
by The High Point
THC 44%
CBD 0%