The world’s first dual-action vaporizer with preheating chamber technology (and Ultron-level metal construction). It heats up fast & delivers even and smooth hits!
Why choose Breezy?
Preheating chamber tech handling thick oils
Indestructible full metal construction
Magnetic connection for easy attachment
Adjustable variable voltage
Long battery life (lasts throughout the day)
Two adaptors (for 0.5ml and 1ml carts)
Available in 9 different colors (including iridescent!)
90+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“My new best friend! It easily handles even the thickest oils & heats up fast.” Sheryl C., NYC
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.