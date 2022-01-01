About this product
Say hello to our little friend, Deezy — the world’s smallest herbal vaporizer (that still packs a mean punch)! The Lil’ D Handsome is in da house, and it’s ready to delight you!
Choose Deezy today & get:
A hot and ready to use vape in 30 seconds flat – Eazy-Deezy!
Vibration feature to let you know when it’s ready and when it’s done
A 1100mAh battery for extended use and peace of mind
A super small and convenient pen (with a 0.3 gram chamber)
A magnetic cap to prevent accidental opening
FREE Bi-Level Grinder
80+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“I absolutely love this vaporizer! This is by far the best one I’ve ever had out of the few I’ve owned.” Anya R., NJ
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.