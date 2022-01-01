About this product
Load your dry herb… insert your lighter… fire it up. That’s all you need to know about using the EZ Pipe — the most convenient lighter piper for your juicy buds. That and that the hits are out of this world!
Why choose the EZ pipe?
Perfect for on-to-go hits
The EZ Pipe is discreet & virtually smokeless
Innovative design protects against wind
Get up to 20% more out of your herb
Insert poker included with the pipe
Get your hands on this easy-to-use & easy-to-clean burner pipe and stop wasting your botanicals today. Be EZ with the EZ Pipe — you’ll thank us later.
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.