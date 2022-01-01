About this product
Stealth vaping, you say? You can’t get more stealth than our HIGHkey oil and extractions vaporizer — its car key appearance and flip-out tank make it the ultimate in covert vaping!
Why choose HIGHkey?
Innovative vape design that will fool your mom, wife, kids (and the cops)
Temp compatible with oils, extracts, and e-liquids (the ultimate 3-in-1 vape)
Compact and portable, HIGHkey easily fits into your pocket (or on a keychain)
Supports slim 510-thread tanks with 1ml & 0.5ml tank capacity
Ready for vaping whenever you are, thanks to its single-click preheat function
Charges under an hour, flat, so it’s always juiced up when you step outside
140+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Very nice product. Fits easily in pocket. Preheat function is outstanding.” Frederick, Hoboken
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.