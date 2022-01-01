About this product
“Lobi is the Porsche of wax vape pens.” Lobi’s quartz atomizer and isolated vapor path guarantee pristine flavor and massive clouds. pristine flavor every time. And on top of that, Lobi is super easy to clean! If you want to be the envy of your vape gang, you can’t go wrong with Lobi. Order yours today!
Why choose Lobi?
Superior battery life — with 1200mAh of juice, Lobi is a power horse that lasts through the day… and then some
The real deal flavor — our full quartz, coil-less atomizer delivers scrumptious, terpene-y hits … and it’s easy to clean
ZERO burnt taste — the Lobi doesn’t combust your product… instead, it heats up terpenes slowly so you can enjoy them
Clean, cool vapor every single time — the Lobi sports an isolated & adjustable airflow… no spitback, ever
Made from food-grade materials — you won’t find any glues here… or porous plastic for that matter
includes free water bubbler $20 Value
Why choose Lobi?
Superior battery life — with 1200mAh of juice, Lobi is a power horse that lasts through the day… and then some
The real deal flavor — our full quartz, coil-less atomizer delivers scrumptious, terpene-y hits … and it’s easy to clean
ZERO burnt taste — the Lobi doesn’t combust your product… instead, it heats up terpenes slowly so you can enjoy them
Clean, cool vapor every single time — the Lobi sports an isolated & adjustable airflow… no spitback, ever
Made from food-grade materials — you won’t find any glues here… or porous plastic for that matter
includes free water bubbler $20 Value
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.