Micro USB-charge variable voltage vape battery. Fits all 510 cartridges and packs 350mAh battery capacity – perfect for around-the-clock use, even if you’re vaping on thicker oils!
Why choose our Micro USB 510 VV battery?
Slim pocket VV battery for all 510 cartridges
10.5 mm diameter (sits flush with all your tanks)
Variable voltage (2.4v, 2.8v, 3.2v)
Preheat setting for thicker oils
350mAh battery capacity for all-day use
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.