About this product
The pocket Venus of vaporizers! Always handy… fits into the palm of your hand… and delivers satisfying rips whether you’re using oils or e-juice.
Why choose Mist?
The small size makes it discrete and handy
Handles both e-liquids and oils with ease
Preheat function for fast oil heat-up
It fits every 510-thread prefilled tank
No-Leak tech prevents leakages and spills
800+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
See VapingVibe Mist review here
“Wicked awesome pen. Still have my original from 2 years ago… but bought a few more just in case.” Bradley B., Boston
Why choose Mist?
The small size makes it discrete and handy
Handles both e-liquids and oils with ease
Preheat function for fast oil heat-up
It fits every 510-thread prefilled tank
No-Leak tech prevents leakages and spills
800+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
See VapingVibe Mist review here
“Wicked awesome pen. Still have my original from 2 years ago… but bought a few more just in case.” Bradley B., Boston
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.