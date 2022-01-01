About this product
Experience the purest flower flavors with the handheld OG Jams herb vaporizer. Easily connects to a water bong or bubbler(Included FREE) so you can enjoy safe group sessions all day long. The OG way.
With the OG Jams, you get:
purest flavor of any vaporizer, thanks to an all-ceramic 1-gram chamber & airpath
precision vaping for all types of flowers — adjustable temp range [302°F—446°F]
clean & safe group sessions — attach your water bong or bubbler in seconds
adjustable vortex airflow for getting the max out of your 3-5 minute sessions
on-the-go vaping with a quick-charge system — 2000mAh battery last 3-4 hours
includes FREE water bubbler and bi-level grinder($45 value)
Choose the OG Jams today. Enjoy a tailored vaping experience & get the most out of those sweet-tasting terpenes every time!
With the OG Jams, you get:
purest flavor of any vaporizer, thanks to an all-ceramic 1-gram chamber & airpath
precision vaping for all types of flowers — adjustable temp range [302°F—446°F]
clean & safe group sessions — attach your water bong or bubbler in seconds
adjustable vortex airflow for getting the max out of your 3-5 minute sessions
on-the-go vaping with a quick-charge system — 2000mAh battery last 3-4 hours
includes FREE water bubbler and bi-level grinder($45 value)
Choose the OG Jams today. Enjoy a tailored vaping experience & get the most out of those sweet-tasting terpenes every time!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.