About this product
The enhanced version of our slim oil vape pen — now perfect for your thick oils thanks to its preheat function. Unwind & relax with your favorite terpenes vaped to perfection.
Why choose Slim Premium?
Excellent performance & big, tasty clouds with our VV feature — 2.4v, 2.8v & 3.2v (even with thicker oils thanks to its preheat (2.0v) function)
All that is packed into a ‘fits-into-your-pocket size — seriously, Slim Premium is one of the smallest vape pens you’ll see around
Battery compatible with most 510-thread cartridges and tanks (can be used with concentrates, oils, and e-juices)
430+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“The Apple of vape pens. I recommend it to everyone because it’s a game-changer.” Jeff L.
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.