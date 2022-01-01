About this product
The sturdier and more powerful version of our slim wax vape pen — great for ‘difficult concentrates such as shatter and budder). Unwind & relax with just a click of the button.
Why choose Slim Wax Premium?
Great performance with waxes thanks to our VV feature — 2.4v, 2.8v & 3.2v (with preheat function)
Quartz rod with a titanium coil set in a quartz chamber — excellent flavor always
Powerful battery (350mAh, holds the charge, and charges fast)
Uses less of your precious product, but gives you the same buzz (instant savings)
Battery compatible with most 510-thread cartridges and tanks
Made from food-grade materials (metal and glass) — no harmful substances.
80+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Love this pen. It’s effective, discreet, packable and efficient. LOVE!” Umar C, Newark
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.