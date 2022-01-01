The sturdier and more powerful version of our slim wax vape pen — great for ‘difficult concentrates such as shatter and budder). Unwind & relax with just a click of the button.



Why choose Slim Wax Premium?



Great performance with waxes thanks to our VV feature — 2.4v, 2.8v & 3.2v (with preheat function)

Quartz rod with a titanium coil set in a quartz chamber — excellent flavor always

Powerful battery (350mAh, holds the charge, and charges fast)

Uses less of your precious product, but gives you the same buzz (instant savings)

Battery compatible with most 510-thread cartridges and tanks

Made from food-grade materials (metal and glass) — no harmful substances.

80+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:



“Love this pen. It’s effective, discreet, packable and efficient. LOVE!” Umar C, Newark