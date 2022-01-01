About this product
“The Kind Pen’s Don reinvents and elevates your dabbing. It’s now hard-hitting AND easy!”
The High Times Magazine
Meet The Don — the world’s first portable e-rig with precise temp control. You can now enjoy desktop-level hits packed with sweet-tasting terpenes wherever you are!
With The Don, you get:
Desktop-level hits whenever — and wherever — you need them
Hits for days — with its 3000mAh battery, The Don is ready when you are
No burnt product — quartz cup & coilless design for great flavor
A double-duty e-rig for concentrates and oils — saving you money & pocket space
Adjustable temp range from 320°F – 800°F for on-point dabbing
An easy clean-up after every dabbing session — all parts detachable
The Don — an offer you simply can’t refuse!
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.