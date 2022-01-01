“The Kind Pen’s Don reinvents and elevates your dabbing. It’s now hard-hitting AND easy!”



The High Times Magazine



Meet The Don — the world’s first portable e-rig with precise temp control. You can now enjoy desktop-level hits packed with sweet-tasting terpenes wherever you are!



With The Don, you get:



Desktop-level hits whenever — and wherever — you need them

Hits for days — with its 3000mAh battery, The Don is ready when you are

No burnt product — quartz cup & coilless design for great flavor

A double-duty e-rig for concentrates and oils — saving you money & pocket space

Adjustable temp range from 320°F – 800°F for on-point dabbing

An easy clean-up after every dabbing session — all parts detachable

The Don — an offer you simply can’t refuse!