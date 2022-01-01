About this product
“Excellent battery! Literally obsessed! Impressive power!” ⬅ You too could experience the joys of easy vaping with Twist — our hard-hitting 510-thread battery compatible with ALL tanks and cartridges!
Why choose the Twist?
Compatible with ALL 510 vape cartridges and tanks [easily switch between different setups]
400mAh capacity — enough battery juice to vape throughout the day without charging
Two preheat settings — this 510-thread battery will handle ALL your e-juices
Adjustable variable voltage helps you tailor your vaping experience to perfection
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.