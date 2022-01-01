“Excellent battery! Literally obsessed! Impressive power!” ⬅ You too could experience the joys of easy vaping with Twist — our hard-hitting 510-thread battery compatible with ALL tanks and cartridges!



Why choose the Twist?



Compatible with ALL 510 vape cartridges and tanks [easily switch between different setups]

400mAh capacity — enough battery juice to vape throughout the day without charging

Two preheat settings — this 510-thread battery will handle ALL your e-juices

Adjustable variable voltage helps you tailor your vaping experience to perfection

