This ultra-light variable voltage 510 battery with fast heat-up time is a steal! Slick, sleek, and sturdy, more than 500 happy users sing praises to this Kind Pen feat of engineering!
Why choose our 510 vape battery pen?
Ultra-small, slim & portable 510 VV battery
Fits most 510 cartridges and cartomizers
3-click toggle variable voltage (2.4v, 2.8v, 3.2v)
Ideal for thicker oils that need to heat up (2-click preheat setting)
180mAh battery capacity for extended use
Choose between 13 colors
Battery life LED indicator
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.