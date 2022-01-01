About this product
Made from high-grade materials and equipped with a turbo-heating, pop-up ceramic chamber, Geezy wax & concentrate vaporizer is the #1 choice of in-the-know vapers!
Why Choose Geezy?
Ceramic atomizer delivers full flavor
Advanced 15-second ‘sesh-mode’
Pop-up atomizer for easier loading
Magnetic connection mouthpiece
Long battery life [lasts whole day]
The Kind Warranty – other companies are offering a 1-year warranty at best. At the Kind Pen, we’re so confident in our products that we’re not afraid to cover them with a LIFETIME warranty! For more information on this best-in-the-industry deal, please go here.
60+ STELLAR buyer reviews [more below]:
“Takes the stress (and the mess!) out of dabbing. Easy to use and clean.” Conrad G.
About this brand
The Kind Pen
New Jersey-based The Kind Pen vaporizer has quickly become one of the most trusted brand names in the cannabis community. The Kind Pen vaporizer is effective delivery system that offers a healthy and affordable alternative to crude resin-filled pipes and bongs. The Kind Pen offers the perfect balance of potency and discreet portability for cannabis consumers. With five clicks and a deep breath, The Kind Pen is letting people taste the world in a wonderful new way.