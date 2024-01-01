We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
MedMen
Welcome to The MedMen
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Edibles
Concentrates
Apparel
Topicals
Vaping
Other
MedMen products
47 products
Flower
Sonic Orange
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Beverages
Orange Kush 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dr. Who Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
Pre-rolls
Sonic Orange Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
THC 17.71%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Red Thai
by MedMen
Flower
Lemon Zest
by MedMen
Flower
Diesel OG
by MedMen
Flower
Sweet Cream
by MedMen
Flower
Angels Kush
by MedMen
Pre-rolls
Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
Flower
Platinum Jack
by MedMen
THC 14.25%
CBD 0.05%
Beverages
Blue Razz Keef Kola 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
[statemade] Disposable ebb Pen 0.5g
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
1:50 LuxLyte Calm Disposable Pen 0.2g
by MedMen
THC 98%
CBD 2%
Pre-rolls
Sasquatch Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
THC 17.854%
CBD 0.035%
Flower
Lemon Haze
by MedMen
THC 22.653%
CBD 0.051%
Other Apparel
MedMen Red Leaf Tote Bag
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Ebb Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 5.7%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:100 Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Joy Disposable Pen 0.5g
by MedMen
THC 85%
CBD 0.28%
Capsules
1:1 LuxLyte Gel Capsules 150mg 30-pack
by MedMen
THC 75%
CBD 75%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Sprays
1:1 LuxLyte Pain Spray 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
CB Diesel
by MedMen
1
2
Home
Brands
MedMen
Catalog