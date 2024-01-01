Logo for the brand MedMen

MedMen

Welcome to The MedMen
All categoriesCannabisEdiblesConcentratesApparelTopicalsVapingOther

MedMen products

47 products
Product image for Sonic Orange
Flower
Sonic Orange
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Kush 100mg
Beverages
Orange Kush 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dr. Who Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Dr. Who Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
Product image for Sonic Orange Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sonic Orange Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
THC 17.71%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Red Thai
Flower
Red Thai
by MedMen
Product image for Lemon Zest
Flower
Lemon Zest
by MedMen
Product image for Diesel OG
Flower
Diesel OG
by MedMen
Product image for Sweet Cream
Flower
Sweet Cream
by MedMen
Product image for Angels Kush
Flower
Angels Kush
by MedMen
Product image for Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
Product image for Platinum Jack
Flower
Platinum Jack
by MedMen
THC 14.25%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Blue Razz Keef Kola 100mg
Beverages
Blue Razz Keef Kola 100mg
by MedMen
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for [statemade] Disposable ebb Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
[statemade] Disposable ebb Pen 0.5g
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:50 LuxLyte Calm Disposable Pen 0.2g
Cartridges
1:50 LuxLyte Calm Disposable Pen 0.2g
by MedMen
THC 98%
CBD 2%
Product image for Sasquatch Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sasquatch Pre-Roll 1g
by MedMen
THC 17.854%
CBD 0.035%
Product image for Lemon Haze
Flower
Lemon Haze
by MedMen
THC 22.653%
CBD 0.051%
Product image for MedMen Red Leaf Tote Bag
Other Apparel
MedMen Red Leaf Tote Bag
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Ebb Drops 150mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Ebb Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 5.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:100 Drops 150mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:100 Drops 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Joy Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Joy Disposable Pen 0.5g
by MedMen
THC 85%
CBD 0.28%
Product image for 1:1 LuxLyte Gel Capsules 150mg 30-pack
Capsules
1:1 LuxLyte Gel Capsules 150mg 30-pack
by MedMen
THC 75%
CBD 75%
Product image for Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Pre-rolls
Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 LuxLyte Pain Spray 150mg
Sprays
1:1 LuxLyte Pain Spray 150mg
by MedMen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CB Diesel
Flower
CB Diesel
by MedMen