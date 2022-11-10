This is the Tiger Balm of cannabis. With that soothing eucalyptus scent, expect Angels Kush to alleviate sore, tired muscles and an overworked mind. Activate your mind, relax your body, and ease into your post-work day to get creative, be productive, or just chill—Angels Kush will go down any path with you.



Effects: Calm, Relaxing, Energizing, Creative