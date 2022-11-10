About this product
This is the Tiger Balm of cannabis. With that soothing eucalyptus scent, expect Angels Kush to alleviate sore, tired muscles and an overworked mind. Activate your mind, relax your body, and ease into your post-work day to get creative, be productive, or just chill—Angels Kush will go down any path with you.
Effects: Calm, Relaxing, Energizing, Creative
About this brand
MedMen
MedMen is a leading cannabis firm based in Los Angeles offering turnkey management services and raising investment capital for cannabis ventures.
