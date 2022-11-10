About this product
"Give yourself a mental spa day with Crostata. This staff favorite strain is a choice pick for the deep, long-lasting relaxation and blissful body high it provides. Sweet, earthy, with a rich palate and a beautiful gassy aroma. Give yourself full permission to melt into a perfect state of relaxation with Crostata.
Effects: Euphoric, Pain Relief, Calm, Relaxed, Uplifted"
MedMen
MedMen is a leading cannabis firm based in Los Angeles offering turnkey management services and raising investment capital for cannabis ventures.
