About this product
"Like plucking a fresh lemon from a tree, this earthy, citrusy sativa induces a relaxing, euphoric sensation. This bright and stimulating strain has zesty notes of lemon and a mild, almost minty earthiness. Give yourself a little brain massage with Lemon Zest and feel the ideas start to flow. Great for listening to music or wandering the halls of a museum. Fantastic for daily stress and bodily tension relief, and a great daytime smoke.
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized, Pain Relief"
About this brand
MedMen
MedMen is a leading cannabis firm based in Los Angeles offering turnkey management services and raising investment capital for cannabis ventures.
State License(s)
C10-0000499-LIC
C11-0000635-LIC
C10-0000426-LIC
C11-0000490-LIC
C10-0000421-LIC
C10-0000498-LIC
C10-0000385-LIC
C10-0000379-LIC
C10-0000378-LIC
C10-0000177-LIC