About this product
Enjoy some top-shelf complexity of flavor and experience with Red Thai. Delightfully fragrant with juicy fruit and warm spice undertones, welcome the full-body sensations, energizing sativa jolt, and mental positivity as it flows over you like an ocean wave. Definitely recommended for experienced smokers and adventurous novices looking for a heavy, loud hit.
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized
Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedMen
MedMen is a leading cannabis firm based in Los Angeles offering turnkey management services and raising investment capital for cannabis ventures.
State License(s)
C10-0000499-LIC
C11-0000635-LIC
C10-0000426-LIC
C11-0000490-LIC
C10-0000421-LIC
C10-0000498-LIC
C10-0000385-LIC
C10-0000379-LIC
C10-0000378-LIC
C10-0000177-LIC