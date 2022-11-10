Enjoy some top-shelf complexity of flavor and experience with Red Thai. Delightfully fragrant with juicy fruit and warm spice undertones, welcome the full-body sensations, energizing sativa jolt, and mental positivity as it flows over you like an ocean wave. Definitely recommended for experienced smokers and adventurous novices looking for a heavy, loud hit.



Effects: Creative, Euphoric, Aroused, Uplifted, Energized