About this product
"Sweet Cream is for daydreamers. With sweet, creamy flavors of berry and grape, this strain will soothe your body and mind. Because it’s a high-CBD Indica, it’s great for easing aches and pains, inflammation, and nausea, as well as working wonderfully as a sleep aid. Plan on sitting back and relaxing with this one—treat yourself.
Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief"
Effects: Sleepy, Calm, Relaxed, Pain Relief"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedMen
MedMen is a leading cannabis firm based in Los Angeles offering turnkey management services and raising investment capital for cannabis ventures.
State License(s)
C10-0000499-LIC
C11-0000635-LIC
C10-0000426-LIC
C11-0000490-LIC
C10-0000421-LIC
C10-0000498-LIC
C10-0000385-LIC
C10-0000379-LIC
C10-0000378-LIC
C10-0000177-LIC