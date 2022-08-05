The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers potent and quality whole flower in bulk ounces. Greenhouse-grown in abundance, our weed is expertly cultivated in BC’s finest growing region, the Fraser Valley. We sweat the smallest details to deliver a quality bulk buy. Packed in large format 28g to ensure convenience and value. Grown in the valley and never in short supply.
