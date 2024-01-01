Logo for the brand The Original Jack Herer

The Original Jack Herer

There is only one, The Original Jack Herer™
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisTopicalsVaping

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

2 products
Product image for The Original Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
The Original Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g
by The Original Jack Herer
Product image for The Original Jack Herer Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
The Original Jack Herer Cartridge 1g
by The Original Jack Herer