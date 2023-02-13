Black Mamba gives you the best of both worlds. This indica, a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, provides many people with an upbeat feeling upfront, then slips into a deep and meditative relaxation. Known for being strong, as its deadly snake comparison implies, this strain is notorious for being long lasting and might send infrequent smokers to bed a little sooner than they imagined.



Black Mamba produces dense, sticky, dark green buds that have a strong skunky aroma paired with fragrant sweet flavor coming from its grape and berry flavor origins. This strain is great to kick back and watch a movie with friends.

