Blue Dream offers a balanced high, many reporting both cerebral stimulation and full body relaxation. This cross between Blueberry and Haze is a fan favorite for both novice and experienced consumers. Originating from California, Blue Dream quickly turned from a West Coast classic into one of the most popular strains anywhere you buy your cannabis. With its ability to lift you into an energetic and sociable state and then lay you peacefully into blissful relaxation, there's no wonder why this strain is so popular.



Blue Dream produces large clusters of bud that give off sweet flavors indicative of their Blueberry heritage. Perfect for cultivators and consumers alike, Blue Dream is truly a legend.

