Blueberry Muffin tastes as good as it looks. A cross between Razzle Berry and PPD, this indica dominant hybrid is revered for its uniform structure and purple tinted flowers. This strains dominant terpene is peppery, but don't think that doesn't mean its flavor isn't sweet like you'd expect. Many report a relaxed euphoric feeling, perfect for that cozy mood you're chasing at the end of a long day.



Blueberry Muffin's purple buds give off a flavor profile just like a fresh batch of blueberry muffins, finished off with a smooth, creamy taste perfect for a joint.