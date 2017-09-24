About this product
Captain's Cake is a bright and fruity delight. Loved for its relaxing effects, this hybrid cross of Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG, was first bred in New England before its popularity made it a favorite country-wide. Many report that it gives a small body high upon consumption, growing exponentially the more you smoke. It's perfect for unwinding at the end of the day and will put you down for a good night's rest.
Captain's Cake citrus terpenes are upfront on the nose and palate and are led by a doughy earth aroma.
About this strain
Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.
Captain's Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.