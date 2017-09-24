Captain's Cake is a bright and fruity delight. Loved for its relaxing effects, this hybrid cross of Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG, was first bred in New England before its popularity made it a favorite country-wide. Many report that it gives a small body high upon consumption, growing exponentially the more you smoke. It's perfect for unwinding at the end of the day and will put you down for a good night's rest.



Captain's Cake citrus terpenes are upfront on the nose and palate and are led by a doughy earth aroma.

Show more