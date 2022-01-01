These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be swept up in an authentic cherry aroma, making your mouth water for the delicious fruity flavor. These 5mg gummies don't have any artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.

