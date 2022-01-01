About this product
These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. As soon as you open the bottle you'll be swept up in an authentic cherry aroma, making your mouth water for the delicious fruity flavor. These 5mg gummies don't have any artificial colors or flavors and offer discretion, a delicious flavor profile, and an enjoyable high.
edibles.
edibles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.