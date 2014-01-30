Flo is an award-winning hybrid strain, winning the Cannabis Cup in 1996. This cross between Purple Thai and Afghani Indica may be an oldy, but it's a goody. This hybrid grows beautiful pear shaped buds with purple calyxes, making it to pop visually. The limonene dominant terpenes allow for a sweet citrus taste with a subtle hint of pine, paired with a sour, citrus aroma.



Flo gives many people a focused energetic high, allowing them to take on their daily tasks with a cleared sense of mind. Flo also has the ability to be harvested several times, allowing cultivators to keep the strain flowing.