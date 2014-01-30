About this product
Flo is an award-winning hybrid strain, winning the Cannabis Cup in 1996. This cross between Purple Thai and Afghani Indica may be an oldy, but it's a goody. This hybrid grows beautiful pear shaped buds with purple calyxes, making it to pop visually. The limonene dominant terpenes allow for a sweet citrus taste with a subtle hint of pine, paired with a sour, citrus aroma.
Flo gives many people a focused energetic high, allowing them to take on their daily tasks with a cleared sense of mind. Flo also has the ability to be harvested several times, allowing cultivators to keep the strain flowing.
Flo gives many people a focused energetic high, allowing them to take on their daily tasks with a cleared sense of mind. Flo also has the ability to be harvested several times, allowing cultivators to keep the strain flowing.
About this strain
Flo, also known as "DJ Short Flo," is an award-winning hybrid marijuana strain. This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects of Flo are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.
Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.