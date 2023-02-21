Gorilla Dawg packs a super heavy high that's full of both head and physical effects. You may feel a strong euphoria at the onset of the high, leaving you feeling lifted and unfocused. Along with its earthy, dank, and sour aroma, you'll notice that same dank, sour flavor with a spicy-overtone. A cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and 3 Chems, this indica has been reported by many to help decompress and completely relax the body.
Gorilla Dawg buds have long pepper-shaped forest green nugs with thin long orange hairs and purple crystal trichomes.
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.