These sweet gummies are coated in sugar, infused with distillate, and are a perfect opportunity to get high without making a big stink of it. Knockout gummies have a a classic and delicious fruit punch taste and are infused with 2mg of melatonin, helping you get a good night's rest after your end of the day buzz. These 5mg gummies offer discretion, a delicious profile, and an enjoyable high that will put you to bed.