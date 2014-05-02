Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid that should have you feeling comfortable and creative. Many report a euphoric rush followed by a burst of creativity and happiness. This strain is coated in a sugary resin and has bright, tangy flavors. As a cross between The White and Appalachia, this bud has proven to be a well balanced hybrid, allowing many consumers to become focused, relaxed, and ready for the day.



Lucky Charms produces large flowers that adhere in elongated clusters that give off a sweet, flowery aroma with traces of berry. Grinding the bud sets loose hints of dank earth and some fresh pine.

