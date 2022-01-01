About this product
The Pass Midnight Mints tablets are minty sweet and sure to put you to sleep. Similar in style to a typical breath mint, each bite-sized tab offers a burst of natural and organic peppermint flavor. These end of the day mints contain 2 mg Melatonin per tablet and will provide the best effects if you let it dissolve on your tongue.
THC: 5mg
THC: 5mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.