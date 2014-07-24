Infused with cannabis derived limonene and ocimine dominant terpenes, Pineapple delivers a fruity sweet aroma reminiscent of its namesake. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. Will provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.