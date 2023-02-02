White 99 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid that packs a powerful high. Created through crossing The White with Cinderella 99, it's heady effects will build over time into a full body high that may launch your mind into a fit of creativity and focus. With a high THC level and cerebral effects, this strain might not be the best for beginners, but experienced cannabis users may find themselves in a creative state like none other, with relaxing body effects that don't make you sleepy.



White 99 produces neon green buds with long orange hairs, giving off a sour earthy and fresh citrus aroma with a woody pine effect released when burned. This bud has a sweet and sour tangy lemon flavor with hints of zesty orange upon exhale.

Show more