White 99 is a potent sativa dominant hybrid that packs a powerful high. Created through crossing The White with Cinderella 99, it's heady effects will build over time into a full body high that may launch your mind into a fit of creativity and focus. With a high THC level and cerebral effects, this strain might not be the best for beginners, but experienced cannabis users may find themselves in a creative state like none other, with relaxing body effects that don't make you sleepy.
White 99 produces neon green buds with long orange hairs, giving off a sour earthy and fresh citrus aroma with a woody pine effect released when burned. This bud has a sweet and sour tangy lemon flavor with hints of zesty orange upon exhale.
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.