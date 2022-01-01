About this product
Wifi Sunset is a beautiful and hard hitting indica dominant hybrid that will give you a full body effect. This cross between Wifi #3 and Sunset Sherbert exhibits its full body high followed by a jolt of cerebral energy. Along with its potent effects, this strain will hit you with a complex aroma of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and a hint of candy.
Wifi Sunset produces beautiful dark purple buds.
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.