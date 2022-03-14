The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in AK-1995 is a high energy twist on a classic old school strain. AK-95 is a Sativa leaning hybrid that is a cross of Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani landrace strains. It works well for pain control and depression throughout the day. The taste and aroma are mainly earthy with a skunky undertone.



The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.