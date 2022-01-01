About this product
Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
AK-1995 is a high energy twist on a classic old school strain. AK-95 is a sativa leaning hybrid that is a cross of Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani landrace strains. It works well for pain control and depression throughout the day. The taste and aroma is mainly earthy with a skunky undertone.
AK-1995 is a high energy twist on a classic old school strain. AK-95 is a sativa leaning hybrid that is a cross of Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani landrace strains. It works well for pain control and depression throughout the day. The taste and aroma is mainly earthy with a skunky undertone.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.