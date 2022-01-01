Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.



AK-1995 is a high energy twist on a classic old school strain. AK-95 is a sativa leaning hybrid that is a cross of Columbian, Mexican, Thai & Afghani landrace strains. It works well for pain control and depression throughout the day. The taste and aroma is mainly earthy with a skunky undertone.