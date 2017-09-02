About this product
The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Bugatti OG is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.
The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
About this strain
Bugatti OG, another member of the esteemed OG Kush family, is an indica-dominant hybrid with effects as luxurious as its automotive namesake. A sweet pine aroma familiar to OG Kush enthusiasts emanates from Bugatti OG’s resin-caked buds. Deep relaxation anchors the body, but intense cerebral stimulation lifts the mind to faraway escapes from aches, pains, and stress.
Bugatti effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
26% of people say it helps with migraines
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
