Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.



Cherry Tang is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid cross of Tangie and Cherry Pie. The flower packs a sweet and sour cherry berry flavor into each and every toke, with a sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is of herbs and earth with a berry overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy fruits as the buds are broken apart.