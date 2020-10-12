About this product
The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Cherry Tang is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid cross of Tangie and Cherry Pie. The flower packs a sweet and sour cherry berry flavor into each and every toke, with a sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is of herbs and earth with a berry overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy fruits as the buds are broken apart.
Our Pharm-fresh buds are grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse and are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
Our Pharm-fresh buds are grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse and are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.