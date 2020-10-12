The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Cherry Tang is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid cross of Tangie and Cherry Pie. The flower packs a sweet and sour cherry berry flavor into each and every toke, with a sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is of herbs and earth with a berry overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy fruits as the buds are broken apart.



Our Pharm-fresh buds are grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse and are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.