The Pharm 7 gram pre-packed flower in Desert Lime is an Indica leaning hybrid strain. Desert lime is a prized unique selection that has a very distinct sweet lime terpene profile. The tight dense buds are beautifully bright green in color. It is an Indica leaning hybrid that was created by crossing Key Lime Pie back with itself to bring out the amazing lime smell.
The Pharm flower is grown in a sustainable Dutch greenhouse. Buds are harvested at their peak to ensure the freshest possible product. Our growing practices produce strong cannabinoid and terpene profiles, creating an unparalleled entourage effect and full flavor profile.
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
