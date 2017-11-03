About this product
Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Flo OG #4 is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.
About this strain
Flo OG is a sweet indica-dominant strain with creative effects. Known as a functional indica, Flo OG combines the quality genetics of Flo (by DJ Short) and Rare Dankness #1 (from Rare Dankness Seeds) to create a strain that stimulates the mind while going easy on the body. This strain’s hazy euphoria takes effect immediately as the body buzzes with a gentle relaxing warmth. Enjoy Flo OG to improve mood, curb depression, and promote rest (in higher doses).
Flo OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
