About this product
Contains 7 0.5g pre-rolls. No Trim. No Shake. Only Full Buds.
Grape Pie is an Indica leaning hybrid strain.
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
The Pharm
Sun grown. High potency. Rad prices.
We’re committed to sustainability first. From our packaging to our grow practices, we’re creating a new standard of cannabis.
We believe in cannabis at the speed of you. Whether it’s your first time or your weekly routine, our Pharm to customer model allows us to price our product right.
